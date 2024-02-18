LIC Announces Qatar Airways As Official Sponsor Of Qatar 1812 Km

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced Qatar Airways as the official sponsor of the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship. This exciting partnership marks a significant moment in the world of motorsport, as Qatar Airways joins forces with the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) for its 12th season in 2024.

Qatar will host the season opener on February 29th to March 2nd at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. The highly anticipated race, spanning under 10 hours, will be named the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km.

Qatar Airways, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, is proud to support the FIA World Endurance Championship at Lusail, further solidifying its dedication to fostering world-class sporting events and experiences in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said:“Qatar Airways is joining forces with the Qatar1812 World Endurance Championship as the Official Title Partner and Airline Partner. Staging these major events allows us to connect fans from around the world to watch their favourite sports and even welcome them to our home and hub - Qatar. Our brand will be displayed trackside, as we look forward to engaging with fans at the circuit and with motorsport audiences online.”



Murray on collision course with top seed Rublev at Qatar ExxonMobil Open Swiatek downs Rybakina in final to seal Doha three-peat

Read Also

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways onboard as our title sponsor for the inaugural Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km. We are two brands who are striving to deliver premium experiences for our customers and fans; therefore, this partnership is the perfect fit.”

Amro Al Hamad, the Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit said,“We are honored to partner with Qatar Airways for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship. This collaboration highlights Qatar's growing significance as a hub for motorsports, and together, we are committed to elevating the standard of excellence in the industry.”

The World Endurance Championship will embark on a thrilling journey across eight countries spanning four continents, showcasing the pinnacle of endurance racing. As part of the exciting season, the championship will witness a surge in participation from manufacturers such as Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren and more. Overall, a record number of 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3 will be featured in the championship. Among the highlights, Valentino Rossi, a seven-time MotoGP World Champion is set to compete for Team WRT in LMGT3. Another exciting addition is Jenson Button, who was crowned the Formula One World Champion in 2009.