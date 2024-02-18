Media reports architect of Russian sanctions to go back to White House

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Daleep Singh, a former senior United States national security adviser recognized as the 'Architect of Russia sanctions,' is set to rejoin the White House, according to reports from American media outlets. Singh, who played a pivotal role in formulating Washington's sanctions against Russia in response to the Ukraine conflict, left the Biden administration in April 2022 but is now returning at a crucial juncture as the United States explores innovative measures to punish Russia and support Ukraine.



Axios, the first to break the news, highlighted Singh's instrumental role in isolating Moscow by implementing sanctions, including cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global financial system and freezing approximately USD300 billion of Russian sovereign assets in the West.



Additionally, he played a key role in sanctioning Russian banks, companies, businessmen, and officials, earning him the moniker of the 'Architect of Russia sanctions.'



Singh departed the Biden administration to assume the position of chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, a prominent Wall Street asset manager. His return to the White House is prompted by the impending departure of Mike Pyle, Singh's successor, who is set to leave later this month for family reasons, as reported by Bloomberg.



Widely recognized as a proponent of cryptocurrency regulation, Singh is expected to contribute to various strategic initiatives in his renewed role. These include efforts to reform the World Bank, expand the United States alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, and implement economic strategies aimed at countering adversaries of Washington. Moreover, Singh is anticipated to coordinate United States positions at the upcoming G7 and G20 meetings later this year, as per Axios reports.



The return of Daleep Singh to the White House marks a significant development in shaping United States foreign policy, particularly in dealing with Russia, and signals a renewed focus on global economic strategies to bolster American influence on the international stage.





