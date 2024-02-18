US legislators abandon Ukraine assistance bill in midpoint

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the United States House of Representatives has failed to pass crucial international aid legislation, leaving a USD95 billion funding package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan hanging in limbo. The proposed bill, which faced resistance primarily from Republican lawmakers, encountered a deadlock before the winter recess, compelling its postponement until legislators reconvene on February 28.



As lawmakers return from recess, they are confronted with a pressing challenge: negotiating a deal to avert yet another United States government shutdown. This looming deadline has shifted priorities away from allocating billions in United States taxpayer dollars to Kiev, raising concerns about the fate of the aid bill.



Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, a key figure in the opposition to the bill, emphasized that his party would not support an aid package devoid of heightened border protections. Johnson asserted, "The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill that was opposed by most Republican senators and does nothing to secure our own border."



President Joe Biden, a vocal advocate for increased aid to Ukraine and Israel, expressed frustration and disappointment after the bill failed to secure a vote. He warned that those obstructing the measure would "never be forgotten," underlining the significance of the aid package in the eyes of the administration.



The impasse in Congress reflects the deep divisions between the two major parties, with negotiations breaking down over Republican demands to include new funds for border protection along the United States-Mexico border. Months of deliberations failed to yield a compromise on the comprehensive foreign aid bill, which, if passed, would allocate approximately USD60 billion to Ukraine, over USD14 billion to Israel, and around USD8 billion to United States partners in the Indo-Pacific.



The stalled legislation underscores the challenges of navigating complex international aid packages in a politically charged environment. As lawmakers return to the negotiating table, the fate of this substantial aid bill remains uncertain, leaving key allies and geopolitical considerations hanging in the balance.





