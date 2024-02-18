Media reports Soros having ability to control hundreds of American radio stations

(MENAFN) Renowned liberal financier George Soros has reportedly made a substantial investment in the United State's second-largest radio company, Audacy Media Group, raising concerns about potential influence over more than 220 radio stations across the country. According to the New York Post, Soros Fund Management purchased approximately USD400 million of Audacy's debt during the media group's bankruptcy process, acquiring the debt at around 50 cents on the dollar from hedge fund HG Vora. While the billionaire will own roughly 40 percent of Audacy's overall debt, there are concerns that this could translate into "effective control" of the media giant when it emerges from bankruptcy.



Audacy owns 227 radio stations encompassing music, sports, and talk radio in 45 US states. The company also possesses CBS Radio, which operates 11 news stations, including prominent ones like San Francisco's KCBS and New York's WCBS. Facing financial challenges with years of declining revenue, Audacy filed for bankruptcy last month with USD1.9 billion in debt.



If the reported deal is approved, Audacy will become the latest addition to Soros' expanding media portfolio. Soros Fund Management previously joined a consortium of creditors to acquire Vice Media last summer, investing $350 million in a media entity once valued at USD5.7 billion.



While Soros's involvement in media acquisitions is not new, the Audacy deal has raised concerns among critics who fear potential manipulation of public opinion ahead of the upcoming presidential election. An insider source cited by the New York Post expressed apprehension, describing the deal as "scary" and suggesting that Soros might utilize his stake to influence public discourse. The development adds to the ongoing debate surrounding media ownership and its potential impact on shaping narratives and public perception.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866313