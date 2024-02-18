US Department of Defense official unveils Russia's major expenditures, losses in Ukrainian conflict

(MENAFN) A senior official at the US Department of Defense, speaking on Friday on condition of anonymity, disclosed detailed estimates of Russia's substantial financial outlays and losses incurred during its military operations in Ukraine. According to the Pentagon, Russia is believed to have invested approximately USD211 billion in outfitting its armed forces, deploying them, and maintaining their weaponry for operations in Ukraine. Additionally, Moscow reportedly suffered losses exceeding USD10 billion due to the cancellation or postponement of arms deals.



These revelations come amidst efforts by President Joe Biden's administration to rally support within the US House of Representatives for a comprehensive international security aid package totaling USD95 billion. The aid package, aimed at bolstering the defense capabilities of Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to counteract regional threats and maintain strategic alliances.



Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the Pentagon official emphasized the importance of securing additional funding from Congress to sustain support for Ukraine. The official stressed that while much attention has been focused on the need for US assistance, insufficient consideration has been given to the significant costs borne by Russia throughout the conflict.



The financial toll on Russia is projected to extend beyond immediate expenditures, with estimates indicating a staggering USD1.3 trillion loss in expected economic growth until 2026. Moreover, the human cost of the conflict is starkly evident, with approximately 315,000 Russian soldiers reported killed or injured since the onset of hostilities.



The official also provided insights into the military dynamics of the conflict, revealing that Ukraine has effectively neutralized Russian naval assets in the Black Sea. Since February 2022, Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed or damaged at least 20 medium- to large-sized vessels of the Russian fleet, along with a tanker flying the Russian flag—a testament to Ukraine's resilience and determination in confronting Russian aggression.

