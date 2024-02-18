Australian Premier supports Assange release demands

(MENAFN) In a significant move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, along with several federal lawmakers, has supported a motion urging the United Kingdom and United States authorities to allow the repatriation of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange to Australia, his country of birth. The motion, proposed by independent MP Andrew Wilkie, gained overwhelming support during a Wednesday session, receiving backing from Albanese's Labor government. The conservative opposition, led by Peter Dutton, and a majority of his colleagues, opposed the vote.



Described as an "unprecedented show of political support" for Assange by Wilkie, the motion is expected to send a powerful signal to both the British and United States governments.



Assange, a 52-year-old Australian national, has been held in solitary confinement in London's Belmarsh prison for nearly five years while awaiting judgment on an appeal to block his extradition to the United States. The extradition is sought in connection with espionage charges related to the publication of classified information, including materials highlighting potential United States war crimes.



Albanese, who has consistently called for the withdrawal of United States extradition requests, expressed the hope that Assange's future would be "brought to a conclusion." Despite diplomatic efforts, including a recent meeting between Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus and United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, the United States government's position on Assange remains unchanged. Dreyfus characterized the discussions as private but noted that the United States government's stance remained clear.



The motion's passage in the Australian Parliament reflects the ongoing international attention and debate surrounding Assange's legal battle and potential extradition. It highlights the complex diplomatic efforts to address concerns about Assange's rights, freedom of the press, and the broader implications for whistleblowers and journalists worldwide.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866310