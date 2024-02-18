Study shows anti-Sematic hate occurrences are historic in UK

(MENAFN) A new report from the Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish security charity in the United Kingdom, reveals a disturbing record high in anti-Semitic hate incidents in 2023. The data, compiled by the advocacy group established three decades ago to support the rights of British Jews, shows a significant increase with 4,103 reported incidents of "anti-Jewish hate" last year.



This marks a stark rise from the 1,662 incidents reported in 2022 and nearly doubles the previous highest tally of 2,255 recorded the year before.



The figures indicate that the week following the cross-border Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, witnessed a peak in anti-Semitic incidents, constituting about two-thirds of the total reports for the year. The Community Security Trust suggests that this surge appears to be more a celebration of the attack on Israel rather than a response to Israel's military actions in Gaza. The report underscores the observation of "unprecedented levels of anti-Semitism" across the United Kingdom following the commencement of Israel's bombardment of Gaza.



United Kingdom Home Secretary James Cleverly, commenting on the report, expressed strong condemnation for the surge in anti-Semitic hatred and abuse, describing it as utterly deplorable. Cleverly highlighted the Conservative government's commitment to confronting this issue head-on, noting that measures have been taken to ensure that expressions of support for the terrorist organization Hamas are met with the full force of the law.



The report sheds light on the urgent need to address and combat rising anti-Semitic sentiments, emphasizing the impact of global events on hate incidents. The findings call for collective efforts to promote tolerance, understanding, and societal harmony, as communities grapple with the repercussions of international conflicts on local dynamics.



