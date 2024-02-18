FBI gets sued by Epstein victims

(MENAFN) A group of twelve victims of the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), accusing the agency of neglecting its duty to thoroughly investigate the notorious sex offender. The plaintiffs contend that the FBI sat on reports about Epstein's activities for over two decades, enabling the continued trafficking, abuse, rape, torture, and threats against the victims.



The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York on Wednesday, identifies the twelve women as anonymous Jane Does. In the complaint, they assert that the FBI's failure to take decisive action allowed Epstein to engage in sex trafficking and abuse of numerous children and young women, and they aim to uncover the extent of the FBI's involvement in Epstein's criminal sex trafficking ring.



According to the legal documents, the FBI began receiving tips, reports, and complaints about Epstein's alleged trafficking and abuse of minors as early as 1996. However, the agency allegedly failed to open a case or share this information with other law enforcement agencies until 2006, just two years before Epstein pleaded guilty to a child prostitution charge in Florida.



The lawsuit further claims that despite Epstein's conviction and the controversial plea deal that allowed him to serve only 13 months on supervised release, the FBI continued to neglect incoming tips about his activities over the next decade. The plaintiffs argue that the agency's failure to act properly perpetuated Epstein's criminal behavior, and they are seeking a resolution to uncover the full extent of the FBI's role in the case.



This legal action shines a spotlight on the alleged shortcomings in the FBI's handling of information related to Epstein's illicit activities, renewing discussions about accountability, justice, and the need for thorough investigations to protect victims from sexual exploitation and abuse.





