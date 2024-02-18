EU starts investigation into Chinese railway giant CRRC for suspected unfair practices

(MENAFN) In response to escalating trade tensions between the European Union and China, the EU announced on Friday the initiation of an investigation targeting a subsidiary of the Chinese railway behemoth CRRC Group. The probe, which marks the first under recently enacted EU regulations aimed at safeguarding governments and businesses, centers on allegations of the subsidiary's utilization of government subsidies to gain an unfair competitive edge over European counterparts.



Thierry Breton, the European Internal Market Commissioner, underscored concerns regarding the suspected subsidization, highlighting the subsidiary's alleged exploitation of financial support to secure a lucrative contract for electric trains in Bulgaria. The investigation stems from suspicions that CRRC's subsidiary leveraged these subsidies to submit a bid deemed unfairly advantageous in the tender process.



CRRC Group, renowned as the world's largest train manufacturer, finds itself at the epicenter of scrutiny as European authorities delve into the intricacies of its subsidiary's dealings. The tender in question, issued by the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport, pertains to the procurement of twenty electric trains and their subsequent maintenance spanning a 15-year period, totaling approximately 610 million euros ($660 million).



The EU's implementation of stringent regulations mandates greater transparency and accountability from companies engaging in public procurement within the bloc. Under these rules, companies are obligated to notify the European Commission of any public tenders exceeding 250 million euros, particularly if they have received external financial contributions exceeding four million euros in the preceding three years. This proactive measure aims to foster fair competition and uphold the integrity of procurement processes across the European Union.

