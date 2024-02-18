Hungary blocks EU`s recent series of Russia restrictions

(MENAFN) Hungary has reportedly refused to endorse the European Union's 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia, becoming the sole member state to oppose the proposed restrictions during a recent meeting of the bloc's ambassadors. The Financial Times reports that the veto has added a significant hurdle for the European Union, which aims to secure unanimous support from member states before February 24, marking the second anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.



The proposed sanctions, targeting around 200 individuals and entities, primarily from Russia, include, for the first time since early 2022, Asian companies – three Chinese and one Indian.



Brussels alleges that these firms have assisted Moscow in circumventing European Union restrictions, particularly by supplying components with dual-use potential in drones and other weapon systems.



Hungary's opposition to the sanctions package, attributed to the inclusion of Chinese companies, aligns with its historical stance against restrictions on Russia and European Union military aid to Ukraine. An unnamed official cited by the Financial Times emphasized Hungary's disagreement with the targeting of Chinese entities as a key factor behind the veto.



While one source suggested that European Union ambassadors had a "very fruitful exchange" during discussions on the sanctions, Hungary reportedly blocked the package, asserting the need for "a bit more time to analyze the content of the proposals." The sources indicate that discussions will continue in the coming week, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the European Union regarding its approach to sanctions against Russia and the involvement of non-European entities in the restrictive measures.





