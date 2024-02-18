Ghazni Residents Donate 20 Acres Of Land For Schools This Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of southern Ghazni province have so far this year donated 20 acres of their land for construction of schools in the provincial capital and districts, officials said on Saturday.

The education officials said the government alone could not purchase land and then build schools, therefore such generous acts and cooperation of the people was essential in this regard.

Education Department spokesman Qari Sibghatullah Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News that Ghazni residents had so far handed over 20 acres of their land to the Education Department for school buildings and seminaries in Ghazni City, Qara Bagh, Muqur, Waghaz, Khogyani, Andar districts and some other areas.

Ahmadi said the residents dedicated two acres land in Mushak area for a primary school, 2.5 acres of land in Tamki area for a girls' school, 1.5 acres of land in Kandalagh for Khadija girls' school, 1.5 acres of land in Barla area for Shahid Ekramuddin school, five acres of land for Khowaj Khelo school in Chob Trash area of Khogyani district, 1.5 acres of land in Hamad Khan Qala area for a seminary.

Qari Ahmad added:“The dedication of land by residents obliged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to approve construction of new buildings for schools in this province.”

He said such generous acts were important because the government lacked enough resources to purchase land for schools.

However, residents vow to continue cooperating with the government according to their ability.

Qarabagh's Barla area resident Mohammad Nazar told Pajhwok the people wanted the education sector to develop.

There are 71 girls' and 762 boys' schools in Ghazni province and some of them face the shortage of professional teachers and buildings.

