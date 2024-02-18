Trump pitches Ukraine assistance lend

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has proposed a novel approach to future aid for Ukraine, suggesting that assistance be provided in the form of repayable loans. This comes as a new aid package for Kiev faces obstacles in Congress, with a contentious standoff over immigration and domestic border policies causing delays.



On Tuesday, the Senate passed a foreign aid package, linking USD60 billion in assistance for Ukraine, along with funds for Israel, Taiwan, and humanitarian aid in Gaza, to enhanced policies on the United States southern border. However, Trump has urged his loyalists in the legislature to oppose the bill, advocating for Republican lawmakers to hold out for what he deems a "perfect" immigration deal.



Addressing supporters in South Carolina, Trump emphasized his belief that any future assistance to Ukraine should be contingent on the country repaying the funds. He suggested a loan mechanism, stating, "Loan them the money. If they can make it, they pay us back. If they can't make it, they don't have to pay us back." The former president questioned the rationale behind providing aid without a means of recouping the funds, advocating for a more fiscally responsible approach.



Trump's proposal aligns with a recent social media post where he floated the idea of foreign assistance in the form of loans with "extraordinarily good terms," featuring no interest and an "unlimited life." The suggestion reflects a departure from traditional aid models and introduces a financial accountability element to international assistance.



As the debate over the aid package continues in Congress, Trump's call for repayable loans adds a new dimension to discussions surrounding foreign aid, sparking conversations about the practicality and implications of adopting such an approach in the context of international relations and financial responsibility.









