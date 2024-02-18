US congressman says Texas should be rebranded ‘Ukraine’

(MENAFN) Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas has strongly criticized the recent passing of a USD95 billion bill by the United States Senate, allocating funds for Ukraine and Israel while neglecting provisions for securing the southern border. Roy referred to the bill as an "abomination" and accused the Democratic-led upper house of prioritizing foreign aid over addressing domestic concerns. The international security assistance package, passed on Tuesday with a 70-29 vote, awaits approval from the House of Representatives.



In a statement made during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Congressman Roy expressed his dissatisfaction with the Senate's allocation of funds, proposing a tongue-in-cheek solution to draw attention to border security. Roy suggested submitting a bill to rename the state of Texas as Ukraine, humorously suggesting that such a move might prompt the administration and senators to prioritize securing the United States border.



Roy criticized the Senate for its allocation of funds, particularly targeting GOP senators who broke ranks to support the bill. He questioned the argument that a significant portion of the USD60 billion earmarked for Ukraine would benefit the United States defense-industrial base and American businesses. The congressman challenged the idea of using foreign wars to drive economic development, emphasizing the urgent need for resources to address the wide-open and exposed southern border facing threats of criminal activity and terrorism.



Highlighting border security as a top priority for both the American people and Republicans in Congress, Roy pledged to block the Senate-approved bill when it reaches the House of Representatives. As debates over foreign aid, national security, and domestic priorities continue, the congressman's stance underscores the complexities of bipartisan cooperation and the ongoing challenges in balancing international commitments with pressing domestic needs.



