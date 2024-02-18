Youth Injured In Israeli Raid On Shuafat In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A young Palestinian man was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces on Saturday evening during confrontations in Shuafat refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

The young man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot during the confrontations that broke out in the camp shortly following an Israeli military raid into the camp, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces shut down the Shuafat checkpoint in occupied Jerusalem ahead of the Palestinian traffic in conjunction with the raid.

Two Palestinian children sustained injuries last evening in a physical assault by Israeli colonists in the village of Al-Mufaqara in Masafer Yatta region, located south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

In Asira al-Shamaliya, north of Nablus, the occupation forces arrested a Palestinian man, raided the town of Zita, north of Tulkarm, and deployed patrols in its various neighborhoods amid inspection operations and intrusion into citizens' homes.

