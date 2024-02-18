Russian Defense: 975 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, Wounded Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian military lost up to 975 troops dead and injured over the past 24 hours, in addition to 47 drones being shot down on various axes.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in the daily bulletin of its military operation that Russia's army successfully repelled Ukrainian attacks on the fronts of Kupyansk, Krasny Liman, Donetsk, South Donetsk, and Kherson.

The Russian air defense forces shot down seven HIMARS shells and three anti-radar missiles, the ministry added.

Since the outbreak of the war between the two countries, Moscow and Kyiv have consistently reported losses on both sides, without the ability to independently verify the information, as the war has been ongoing since Feb. 24, 2022.

