NATO depends on Washington to weaponize Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his expectation that the United States Congress would allocate additional funding for Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. Stoltenberg acknowledged the current inadequacy of military aid to Kiev and thanked the United States Senate for approving an international security assistance package, including approximately USD60 billion for Ukraine. However, he noted that the bill faces considerable opposition in the House of Representatives, particularly from Republicans, raising concerns about its potential blockage.



Speaking ahead of a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg highlighted the urgency of sustained support for Ukraine and shared his reliance on the United States Congress to reflect that support in their decision-making. During his visit to the United States in late January, Stoltenberg sensed a consensus on the importance of backing Kiev, emphasizing the impact of delayed decision-making on the situation.



The Senate successfully passed the assistance package on Tuesday, with bipartisan support. President Joe Biden urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to expedite the bill's consideration on the House floor, asserting that it has enough votes for approval. However, Johnson, on Wednesday, reiterated his opposition to the proposal, citing unresolved concerns about southern border security. He emphasized that the Republican-led House would not be compelled to pass a foreign aid bill that lacked support from most Republican senators and failed to address domestic priorities.



The political dynamics surrounding the aid package underscore the challenges in securing bipartisan agreement on foreign assistance, particularly in the context of competing domestic priorities. As tensions persist and negotiations unfold, the fate of crucial military aid to Ukraine remains uncertain, prompting scrutiny on the potential implications for international relations and regional stability.



