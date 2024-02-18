European leaders call for bigger defense autonomy amid uncertainty over U.S. support

(MENAFN) During the Munich Security Conference, held over three days and attended by global political, diplomatic, and military figures, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the imperative for Europe to bolster its defense capabilities independently of potential shifts in US leadership or the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine. The conference convened amidst mounting apprehensions in Europe regarding the United States' commitment to aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression and its broader defense obligations to its allies.



Scholz's remarks reflected concerns over former US President Donald Trump's stance, who had previously indicated a reluctance to extend NATO protection to member states failing to meet defense spending targets, should he secure reelection later in the year. Moreover, Republican allies of Trump within the US Congress have been impeding efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary support in its confrontation with Russia.



Under the banner of "Defence Davos," Scholz's call to action underscored the necessity for European nations to prioritize their security interests both presently and in the foreseeable future. The rhetoric signals a growing sentiment among European leaders for greater autonomy in defense affairs, recognizing the potential for shifts in transatlantic dynamics and the need to enhance the continent's self-reliance in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

