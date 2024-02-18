News agency reports Trump being able to compel Ukraine to make peace

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Bloomberg, sources reveal that former United States President and current Republican presidential frontrunner, Donald Trump, is contemplating a strategic move to influence Ukraine into negotiating peace with Russia if he secures a rematch against incumbent Joe Biden for the White House. The sources suggest that Trump's administration might explore leveraging military assistance as a bargaining tool, proposing to cut aid to Ukraine to encourage engagement in talks with Moscow. However, the report emphasizes that Trump aides have not engaged in discussions with Russian officials, as it would be illegal for private United States entities to negotiate with foreign governments on behalf of the administration.



Insiders familiar with the matter disclosed that Trump advisers have been considering ways to bring Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Russian counterpart to the negotiating table shortly after a potential inauguration. One specific adviser, as reported by Bloomberg, floated the idea of using the threat of reduced military assistance to push Kiev into dialogue with Moscow, emphasizing that the inverse, an increase in aid, could also be on the table as a potential incentive for Russia.



Russian officials have consistently expressed openness to talks with Ukraine, but they have emphasized that any dialogue would only occur after Zelensky revokes his decree prohibiting negotiations with the current leadership in Moscow. This ban was instituted by the Ukrainian leader last autumn following a referendum in which four regions expressed a desire to join Russia.



Another dimension of Trump's purported foreign policy strategy involves the concept of a "two-tiered NATO alliance," wherein the application of a common defense clause would be contingent on nations reaching a specific defense-spending threshold. Bloomberg reports that no final decision has been made on this matter, highlighting the potential for a significant shift in United States commitments to NATO allies under a Trump administration. As these strategic considerations unfold, they pose profound implications for the geopolitical landscape, prompting speculation and scrutiny on the potential ramifications of such policy adjustments.



