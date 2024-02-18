Trump responds to Putin`s support for Biden

(MENAFN) In a recent address to supporters in South Carolina, former United States President Donald Trump responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprising statement that he would prefer Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Trump expressed his flattery, interpreting Putin's preference as evidence that he would be tougher on America's rivals than the current commander in chief.



During the speech, Trump reminisced about his amicable relationship with Putin during his time in office but acknowledged that the Russian leader "doesn't want to have [him]" for another term. He seized the opportunity to highlight what he considered a significant compliment from Putin, stating, "President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually. He's just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump. Now, that's a compliment. A lot of people said, 'Oh, gee, that's too bad.' No, no, that's a good thing."



The remarks came shortly after a Russian journalist, Pavel Zarubin, asked Putin about his preference for the US presidency. While Putin emphasized the Kremlin's willingness to work with any elected leader, he described Biden as "a more experienced and predictable person" and "a politician of the old sort."



Trump, known for his assertive approach toward United States adversaries, took the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to a tougher stance than Biden. He attributed various global events, such as the conflict in Ukraine, Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, and a recent drone strike on American troops in Jordan, to what he perceived as the current president's "weakness."



This exchange sheds light on the complex dynamics between the two leaders and their contrasting approaches to international relations, offering insights into Trump's interpretation of Putin's unexpected endorsement of his political opponent.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866245