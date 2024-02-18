Mohamed Al Balooshi Emerges Victorious At Qatar Off-Road Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Three-time defending Motorcycle champion Mohamed Al Balooshi yesterday claimed victory in the second round of the Qatar Off-Road Championship. Riding a KTM 450 rally bike, the Emirati rider recorded a time of 2:01.06 seconds, narrowly beating his brother Sultan Al Balooshi by 1.10 seconds, with Marwan Al Rahmani finishing in third place. In the Class 2 / Quad division, Mansoor Al Suwaidi led the pack, followed by Abdulaziz Ahli and Mohamed Al Shamsi in second and third places, respectively. Gerard Roelant Lubbinge clinched first place in the Veteran Class 1, and Mohamed Al Shamsi won in Veteran Class 2.

In the Cars category, Qatar's Nawaf Al Sowaidi and Aisvydas Paliukenas secured the win in Class 1, while Alexander Whyatt and Benjamin Jones came in second, with Mohamed Al Thafiri and Sulaiman Al Helal in third spot. The Class 3 title went to Mohamed Al Harqan and Ali Obaid, with Omar Allahim and Bader Al Ajmi finishing as runners-up, followed by Dharl Al Dhafeeri and Emiel Stuckens.