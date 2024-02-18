Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium To Host Match For Hope On Feb 23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural 'Match for Hope' will be held in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, one of the Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums, on February 23. Qatar will host a historic charity football match featuring some of the world's biggest content creators and football legends.

Match For Hope is a charity football match being organised by Q Life, a cultural platform under the International Media Office. The match is a collaboration with Education Above All and the Qatar Football Association, bringing together famous content creators and World Cup legends for a special match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday, February 23.

The aim is to raise as much money as possible for a good cause; all the proceeds will go to Education Above All (EAA) Foundation to raise awareness and support for the education of out-of-school children.

The event will include a full evening of entertainment, with live music planned before and after the match. The match will also be streamed online for fans around the world. The team captains are confirmed as AboFlah and Chunkz, two content creators who have amassed a huge social media following.

Match for Hope aims to build on the legacy of the first FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Middle East and Arab world to promote peace and education through sports.

Qatar has a strong track record of promoting peace, education and social values through sports initiatives in communities at home and around the world.

Beyond the football, Match for Hope is more than just a game, it's a concerted effort to raise funds for Education Above All (EAA) to provide education for out-of-school children.

The match will draw thousands, potentially tens of thousands of fans to watch live at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium from Qatar and across the region. The match will be streamed online through beIN Sports in English, and Al Kass in Arabic, so we expect many more to watch it there.

Donations: Visit to be directed to the relevant donation page on the Education Above All website.“We have not set a specific target, but we hope that with public support and the support of sponsors, we can raise well over $1m,” said the organiser in a statement.

This money would make a huge difference to many of the world's most disadvantaged young people. Education Above All (EAA) Foundation works in many countries, always with the goal of transforming lives through education.

All proceeds from Match for Hope specifically will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan.

Children in these countries have been affected by poverty, disasters and conflict, so we hope this match can help to bring hope to children through education.

Donations will go towards building classrooms, providing classroom materials, linking families to social benefits programmes, developing the capacity of teachers, teacher mentorship programmes, and many other areas.

Players were also carefully chosen for their large global audiences, who we hope will be entertained by the event, inspired to buy tickets and donate to the cause.

Tickets and streaming: Fans and followers should visit to buy tickets and for more information. Ongoing updates can be found on the following social media channels: Website: ; X: Tiktok: @matchforhope ; Instagram: There are three categories of tickets: category 1 cost QR150, category 2 cost QR75 and category 3 cost QR25.