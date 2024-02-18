Qatar Olympic Committee Honours Doha Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, honoured Doha Bank, the Official sponsor of H H the Amir's Sword Equestrian Festival, represented by the Group CEO of Doha Bank, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, at the closing ceremony of the festival held yesterday, at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club.

This recognition comes as Doha Bank announced its sponsorship of the most prestigious equestrian tournament locally and one of the most prominent globally.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, the Group CEO of Doha Bank remarked:“The presence of His Highness and the honour received from His Excellency, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee further motivates us at Doha Bank to continue our steadfast support of the sports sector, whether in equestrianism, a cherished aspect of Qatar's heritage and national identity, or in other sporting domains. We remain committed to supporting the growth of the sports sector on a national level.”

The 2024 edition of the festival, hosted by the Racing and Equestrian Club, was held from February 15 to 17, and witnessed participation from elite riders and breeders.