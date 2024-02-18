QMC And UDST Partner To Advance Media, Technology Education In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant development for the fields of digital communication and media production in Qatar, Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) and University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in several key areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by CEO of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani and President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi in the presence of officials from both entities. This collaboration marks an important step towards enhancing the educational and professional landscape of media and technology in Qatar.

CEO of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani (4th right), President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi (5th right), Consultant at QMC Dr. Ilham Badr Al Sada (3rd right), Consultant at QMC and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak AlShafi (3rd left) and Vice President of academics at UDST Dr. Rachid Benlamri (4th left) with other officials during an MoU signing ceremony at QMC headquarters.

The event was attended by Consultant at QMC Dr. Ilham Badr Al Sada; Consultant at QMC and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi; Vice-President of academics at UDST, Dr. Rachid Benlamri; and a number of other officials. The MoU outlines a comprehensive scope of work, emphasising the development of a hybrid track in Arabic and English within the university's Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) programme, housed at the College of Computing and Information Technology.

CEO of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani presents a memento to President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi.

This track will be available to students in the Fall semester this year and is designed to attract more Qatari students and to equip graduates with the necessary skills to deploy the latest digital technologies in media production and to lead A/V technical teams, excel in all media production professions on stage or behind the scenes, and contribute effectively to use of technology and the communication departments of both public and private organisations.

CEO of Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the mutual benefits of this agreement.“By joining forces with UDST, we are setting a new standard for media education and professional development in Qatar.”

QMC CEO added, "This MoU will enable us to share valuable experiences, conduct joint research, and develop targeted training programmes that will significantly contribute to the growth and sophistication of our media landscape.”

CEO of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani receives a memento from President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating:“Our collaboration with QMC aligns with the Third National Development Strategy and significantly contributes to our nation's growth by attracting more Qatari students to this field and developing professionals capable of steering future career paths.

“We are not only providing our students with the opportunity to harness Al and the latest in new media technology but also preparing them to become productive leaders in this rapidly evolving industry.”

The partnership focuses on several key areas aimed at fostering leadership in media production and communication. Both signatories will initiate an exchange of experiences in education, training, and development to enhance learning outcomes in addition to undertaking joint scientific and informative research initiatives.

Speaking at the event, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said that investing in Qatari people is one of the most important components of our national wealth and the highest type of capital, in terms of value and return.

“We are meeting today to support our national wealth and our Qatari children, in a prominent cooperation between us, which has resulted in a new track that combines the Arabic and English languages for the Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production programme,” said Al Naemi.

He said that this is a unique step that contributes to prepare a generation of experts, ready to deal with rapid digital development and pioneer the professions of the future.

“This is within the framework of implementing the third national development strategy of the State of Qatar,” said Al Naemi.

CEO of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani (right) and President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi signing the MoU.

He said that the use of technology, Artificial Intelligence, and related developments related to this field is no longer a luxury, but rather a basic need, and one of the important requirements that raises an individual's productivity and contributes to excellence.

“Digital media tops the list of the most prominent fields that require high professional and technical expertise,” said Al Naemi.

In this context, he said:“We cooperated with the Qatar Media Corporation to understand the needs of the media field and combine them with our extensive experience in applied education, science and technology to put this path within the reach of everyone, especially Qatari students, and give them the opportunity to learn in their mother tongue and develop their skills.”

He said that this is to giving them an opportunity to train and develop so that they can occupy the most important positions, whether that is in front of the screen or behind it, or in leading teams, technical teams, production teams, and even the media departments of official and private institutions.

This MoU represents a strategic alliance that will not only benefit the University of Doha for Science and Technology and Qatar Media Corporation but also the Qatari community at large by nurturing talent and innovation in the field of digital communication and media production.

QMC is an umbrella of the official media in Qatar. Established in 2009, it includes Qatar TV, Al Kass Sports Channel Group, and radio stations: Qatar Radio, the Holy Qur'an Raido, Sawt Al Khaleej Radio, French-speaking Oryx Radio, English QBS Radio, and Urdu Radio.

Under the slogan -“We keep pace with the new and adhere to our values” - and with a media orientation that serves the achievement of the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, QMC is moving forward with diligent steps to keep pace with media developments and developments in the third millennium with solid content that serves development and adheres to the country's values, its civilizational identity, and the culture of its society.

The first national applied university offering applied Bachelor's degrees and Master's degrees in addition to certificates and diplomas in various fields, UDST has over 50 programmes in the fields of engineering technology and industrial trades, business management, computing and information technology, health sciences, continuous education and development and more.

UDST is recognised as a Center for Excellence in technical and vocational education in Qatar. It offers interactive academic and co-curricular programming to more than 5,000 full time students enrolled in over 50 programmes in the areas of engineering technology and industrial trades, health sciences, business management and information technology, academic education, and foundation programme.

UDST value authentic learning that allows students to recognize their potential both professionally and personally. The university is focused on increasing student success and meeting stakeholder needs and it believes everyone has the potential to learn and grow.

USDT is pleased to offer you a variety of part-time courses designed to help you stay at the leading edge of your industry. The university's courses are chosen based on industry demand and feedback from people like you.

It deliver flexible, current qualifications that are practical and professional for every career stage. The university offers development pathways through internationally recognized professional accreditations that transform talented people into valuable managers, visionary leaders and global executives.

CEO of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani bin Khaled Al Thani (2nd right), President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi (3rd right), Consultant at QMC Dr. Ilham Badr Al-Sada (1st right), Consultant at QMC and Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi (2nd left) and Vice President of academics at UDST Dr. Rachid Benlamri (1st left) discussing cooperation on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Its guiding principle is to provide the platform for elevating performance, capability and understanding for talented Qatari residents focused on further developing their skills. We offer relevant classroom learning with strong real-world practical application through the development of learning programs designed specifically for the needs of Qatar's leading organizations.

USDT is committed to responding to the technical and vocational training needs of the market, through the provision of a range of value-added and innovative technical and professional training programs.

As part of the university's ongoing support to Qatar National Vision 2030, it established strategic partnerships with international educational providers to offer high demand training to our clients such as American Heart Association (AHA); American Management Association (AMA); Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD); CISCO; Microsoft; National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) courses; and Petroskills to name a few.

The UDST Student Council (SC) serves as the official link between the student body and university administration, faculty, and staff, providing a platform for students to express their ideas, suggestions, and needs. Consisting of an elected President, Vice-President and Student Representatives across all Colleges, these representatives are passionate about making a positive impact and serving as advocates for the entire student population.