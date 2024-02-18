Amir To Receive Kuwait Amir On Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive, the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Amiri Diwan, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who will visit the country on a state visit.

His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait will discuss the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and enhance joint Gulf action, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments.