Mumbai News: Atal Setu To Remain Closed For All Vehicles For Few Hours Today. Check Timings, And Other Details Here

- Live Mint) "Mumbai authorities have announced the temporary closure of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), commonly known as Atal Setu. This closure is due to the L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024, which will traverse the sea link. The trans-harbour link will be inaccessible to commuters from 11 pm on Saturday, February 17, until 1 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by the Mumbai Police.“In view of the #AtalSetu (MTHL) route Marathon from Gadi Adda Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai on Sunday 18th Feb, following arrangements will be in place from 11 pm on 17th Feb to 1 pm on 18th Feb. No vehicles will be allowed on #AtalSetu during this period,” Mumbai Traffic Police informed via a tweet on 17 February the marathon, vehicular operations on the Atal Setu will be suspended. To mitigate potential traffic congestion and confusion, alternative routes have been designated by the Mumbai Police for commuters' convenience
Meanwhile, the recently inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) sea bridge has recorded traffic of over 8 lakh vehicles as of now, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 21.8 km-long country's longest sea link between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in Mumbai on January 12 and opened for the public the next day Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, speaking to ANI, said that the vehicles passing without a toll on the bridge had become a matter of serious concern.\"Nearly 4 per cent of vehicles have gone without paying the toll since the inauguration of the bridge on January 12, with an average of ₹30,000 per day on Atal Setu Bridge, and 4 per cent of the vehicles go without paying the toll naka, which remains a matter of concern for the authorities,\" he said further said that the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has taken just 20 minutes.\"More than 8 lakh vehicles have passed on this bridge so far, the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has become just 20 minutes,\" he said further said that as many as 4 accidents took place on this bridge within a month, in which 5 people were injured, including one in serious condition 21 bridge of which 16.5 km is on the sea and the remaining 5.5 viaducts on the road on either side provides end-to-end connectivity between Sewri, South Mumbai to Chirle Navi Mumbai. It has three interchanges at Sewri of South Mumbai, Ulwe, and Chirle-- both in Navi Mumbai.
