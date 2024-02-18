Kerala: SFIO Set To Record Statement Of CM's Daughter Veena Vijayan After Karnataka HC Rejects To Stop Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: After the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea filed by the IT firm owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, which sought to quash the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation into the alleged illegal transactions of the company, the probe team will soon reportedly record statements of Veena Vijayan. According to reports, the probe team will issue summons this week itself.



Earlier, the investigation team had directly sought information from CMRL and KSIDC. With the Single Bench dismissing the plea, Exalogic is also likely to approach the Division Bench in the Karnataka High Court.



Ever since the allegation against Veena Vijayan was raised, the Communist Party of India (CPIM) has defended the Chief Minister and his daughter in the 'monthly payment' controversy. The party has been explaining the case as a political hunt by the central government against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the left government. After KSIDC and Exalogic, the party is consolidating its position after successive setbacks from the High Court. It is convinced that if the SFIO takes further steps including interrogation, it will cause difficulties during the election.

The Left Party assumes that there is no need to respond to every technicality of the case management and it is enough to defend only when it reaches the Chief Minister. The party also believes that preliminary investigations have been done to create an impression among the public that something is wrong.

A controversy erupted in Kerala last year, citing Income Tax findings that CMRL (Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited) had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the chief minister's daughter's firm between 2017 and 2020.