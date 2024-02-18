Bramayugam box office: Mammootty's film to cross Rs 10 cr mark soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bramayugam's box office collection Day 3: Mammootty's horror movie is doing extremely well in cinemas, outperforming his last movie, Kaathal - The Core.



Mammootty's

Bramayugam is a Malayalam horror thriller film directed by Rahul Sadasivan and co-produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.

The black-and-white film promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, with Mammootty playing the lead and Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz supporting.



Following a strong start, Malayalam actor Mammootty's new film, Bramayugam, continues to do well at the box office.



According to Sacnilk, the picture made an amazing Rs 3.50 crore on its debut Saturday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 9.05 crore.

After opening to Rs 3.1 crore, the film's 2nd day revenues fell by 20% to Rs 2.45 crore. However, its fortunes improved on Saturday, and it is expected to perform well on Sunday.

Bramayugam surpassed Mammootty's last movie, Kaathal - The Core, by a wide margin. While Kaathal debuted at the film office with only Rs 1.05 crore,

Bramayugam opened with Rs 3.1 crore. Similarly, on the first Saturday, Kaathal earned Rs 1.6 crore, but Bramayugam nearly double that sum with Rs 3.50 crore.

FYI:

Originally named Kunjumon Potti, the character will now go by the name Kudamon Potti.

