Biryani To Rajma Chawal-7 Popular Indian Lunch Ideas For Sunday

Here are seven popular Indian lunch options perfect for a Sunday feast.

Tandoori Chicken uses succulent chicken pieces cooked, marinated and grilled in yoghurt and tandoori spices.

Dosas are thin, crispy crepes made from fermented rice and lentil batter, served with a variety of savory fillings such as spiced potatoes or paneer.



Spicy chickpea curry served with deep-fried bread called bhature is a staple food in Punjabi weddings.

Palak paneer is a classic North Indian dish made with cubes of paneer cooked in a creamy spinach gravy flavoured with garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and garam masala.

Butter chicken is a rich and creamy curry made with tender pieces of chicken cooked in a tomato-based sauce enriched with butter, cream, and aromatic spices.

Rajma is a flavorful curry with red kidney beans cooked in spiced tomato-onion gravy. It's seasoned with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and served with rice.

Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with long-grain Basmati rice, marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or beef), and aromatic spices.

