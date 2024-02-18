Alarming Surge: Kerala's MVD Warns Of Rise In Accidents Caused By Minor Children Driving Vehicles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) said that minor children are driving vehicles and the accidents caused by it are increasing in Kerala. According to MVD, the latest accident statistics are alarming. Due to how harshly the revised legislation punishes this offence, even people who are aware of the amendments to the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act will never engage in such conduct.

The Motor Vehicle Act, when amended in 2019, contains the most severe penalties, Section 199 (A) which deals with driving while a juvenile. According to this, apart from a fine of up to Rs 30000, the registration of the vehicle will be canceled for one year and action will be taken against the owner's license and the parents will have to undergo imprisonment for up to three years.

A child who is convicted of driving in such a way can only be granted a license after completing 25 years of age. There may be other proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act. If others are killed in such accidents, they will be jailed for 7 to 10 years and have to pay huge amounts as insurance compensation. Even one's own house may be confiscated. The MVD said that knowingly or unknowingly allowing this act for the sake of momentary happiness, convenience and pride in their child driving a vehicle will destroy his future