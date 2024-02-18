'Bazball Appreciates Jaisball': England Applauds Jaiswal's Double Ton In Rajkot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Day 4 of the Rajkot Test against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India's dynamic opener, stole the show by smashing his second double century in Test cricket. Despite battling back spasms the previous day, Jaiswal displayed heroic resilience and returned to the crease, wreaking havoc on the English bowling attack. Achieving the milestone in just 231 balls, he peppered his innings with 14 fours and 10 sixes.

Recovering from back spasms that briefly sidelined him after scoring 104 runs on the third day, Jaiswal joined Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav as they resumed the Indian innings on Day 4. Following Gill's unfortunate run-out at 91, Jaiswal exhibited unwavering determination, restarting his innings with a conventional approach.

Despite England's persistent efforts with spinners and fast bowlers on a relatively stable pitch, Jaiswal showcased steadfast batting, avoiding unnecessary risks while steadily accumulating runs. As he settled into his innings, Jaiswal found his rhythm, opting to accelerate his scoring rate towards the end of the first session, hitting two sixes off Rehan Ahmed and another maximum against Joe Root.

Lunch saw Jaiswal unbeaten on 149 runs off 189 balls, and he quickly reached his 150-run milestone post-break, facing James Anderson. Resuming his aggressive approach from the previous day, Jaiswal hit three consecutive sixes off Anderson in the 85th over, maintaining a high scoring rate as he effortlessly found boundaries.

Surpassing the 80-mark strike rate, Jaiswal reached 180 swiftly, eventually securing his second double century. This remarkable achievement placed him in an exclusive list, making him the second Indian batter to score two double centuries in consecutive Tests of a series, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, who achieved this feat against Sri Lanka in 2017. The cricket world now eagerly watches as Jaiswal's exceptional performance continues to captivate audiences globally.