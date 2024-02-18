SEXY Photos: Rubina Dilaik Sets Internet On Fire In Black Monkini With HOT Plunging Neckline

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV star Rubina Dilaik recently welcomed twin girls and has shared sexy pictures on her Instagram page. She opted for minimal jewellery and some hand accessories to complete her look.

Rubina Dilaik, who just had twin girls, has lit up the internet with a stunning photo. The actress, who has recovered her form, uploaded a picture in a black monokini with a plunging neckline.

She finished with a sheer shrug and wore simply sunglasses as accessories. She put her hair in a top knot and posed for the camera.



Wondering who was behind the camera? It was none other than her beloved husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

While some fans trolled Rubina Dilaik, many wrote in the comments section that she looked beautiful.

“Hey Rubina. There are some idiots who are being judgemental in the comments just ignore them. You're looking extremely beautiful and pretty,” wrote one fun.

Another added to Rubina Dilaik's insta post,“The way you accept your body after pregnancy is stunning.”

Rubina has just given birth to twin twins, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actress has been focusing on her motherly responsibilities during her pregnancy.

Rubina has started work and recently treated her followers to her new photos, which have taken the Internet by storm.

Rubina just published photographs from her newest photoshoot on Instagram, showing her in a traditional avatar.

Rubina completed her appearance with minimal jewellery and hand accessories. Her open, flowing hair complemented the outfit.

Rubina and Abhinav had already revealed their babies' names, Jeeva and Edhaa, via a charming photo on social media. While they have yet to unveil their newborn daughters' faces, Rubina has stated that they are not identical twins.