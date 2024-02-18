Bramayugam: Kerala Witnesses 140 Additional Shows On Third Day; Check Collection Details HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While there are a few dedicated moviegoers who enjoy experimental films, these films rarely do well at the box office. Bramayugam is an exception to this rule, as megastar

Mammootty portrayed the lead. During its first weekend, Rahul Sadasivan's horror movie is performing admirably at the box office. The film was released in theatres on Thursday (Feb 15).



Rahul, who gained fame with the movie Bhoothakalam, received pre-release publicity for his direction

in Bramayugam. Another thing that increased the excitement was the horror movie's all-black and-white photography. The movie has been able to live up to the audience's expectations since its premiere, and it is becoming more and more popular at the box office every day.

Taking the Kerala box office alone, the film reportedly earned Rs 3.05 crore on the day of release, Rs 2.40 crore on the second day (Friday) and Rs 3 crore on Saturday, bringing the total earnings to over Rs 8 crore.

On the day of its release, Kerala received more than 100 additional shows due to the influx of audience, which increased to more than 140 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the film is getting a good response in other states and foreign markets. The film industry is hoping that the film will make huge gains at the global box office in the first weekend.



The black-and-white film captivates cinematic experience, with Mammootty playing the lead and Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in the supporting roles.

'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The film made its debut in over 22 countries globally. Among these are various European nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, France, Poland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Austria, Moldova, and Italy. Additionally, audiences in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain can anticipate its release. The movie was also released in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

