EDII’s flagship WeAct programme, supported by Accenture signed an MoU with Commissionerate of Cottage and Rural Industries, Govt. of Gujarat

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ahmedabad, February 16, 2024: The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad’s WeAct programme, supported by Accenture signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commissionerate of Cottage and Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat to promote inclusive growth and socio-economic development. The collaboration seeks to boost economic development, empower local artisans and drive sustainable practices in Gujarat’s cottage industry.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Pravin Solanki, IAS, Secretary and Commissioner of Cottage & Rural Industries, Govt. of Gujarat; Shri Hetal Patel, Additional Director of the Cottage & Rural Industries, Govt. of Gujarat; Mr. Daniel Thomas, CSR Manager, Accenture and Dr. Raman Gujral, Director, Dept. of Projects-Corporate, EDII.

Under the collaboration, Gujarat based women artisans will be ensured market access, product development, and leveraging network & technology through the Accenture supported WeAct platform. WeAct is a platform of women entrepreneurs that aims to enable artisans enrolled in the Hastkala Setu Project to scale their businesses and gain national market access. This partnership signifies a concerted effort to promote inclusive growth, foster economic development, and preserve Gujarat's rich culture.

WeAct has reached out to more than 13,400 women entrepreneurs PAN India and has significantly amplified the market for artisans and weavers.

"This partnership between Department of Cottage and Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat and WeAct is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the welfare of artisans and weavers in the state.” said Shri Pravin Solanki, IAS, Secretary and Commissioner of Cottage & Rural Industries, Govt. of Gujarat.



"This partnership epitomizes our shared dedication to fostering inclusive development and empowering the artisanal community in Gujarat." - Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII

"This MoU will provide holistic support in terms of expanded markets and networks for the beneficiaries of the Hastkala Setu Project (supported by Commissionerate of Cottage and Rural Industries, Govt. of Gujarat and implemented by EDII) through WeAct Platform.” - Dr. Raman Gujral, Director, Dept. of Projects, Corporate, EDII





