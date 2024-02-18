Dugasta Properties founder Tauseef Khan bags Ultimate Realty Award 2024

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; February 16, 2024



Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, a prominent real estate developer and accomplished leader in the property management industry, has won NDTV-backed prestigious Ultimate Realty Awards 2024. This accolade reaffirms Dugasta Properties' commitment to excellence and innovation in shaping the real estate landscape of the UAE.



The achievement comes within six months of the successful launch of Dugasta Properties – an innovative new real estate developer that has made its mark in growing real estate sector. The developer has also launched game-changing marketing and sales initiatives that is setting itself apart from others.



Mr. Tauseef Khan, will be acknowledged for his visionary leadership and significant contributions to the real estate sector. The specific category in which Dugasta Properties has excelled will be revealed at the ceremony, heightening the anticipation surrounding this prestigious achievement.



The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024, an exclusive initiative by NKN in media partnership with NDTV, is set to take place on February 17, 2024, at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. The event aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements within the real estate industry, bringing together key players for a night of networking, insights, and acknowledgment.



Milind Deora, former Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping, will grace the event as the Guest of Honor, adding a distinguished presence to the gathering. With a focus on showcasing properties, offers, and facilities, the Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 is poised to become a platform for industry leaders, developers, consultants, and high-net-worth individuals to converge.



Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties, said, "The award is a recognition to innovation and a testament to our team's dedication and our unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional real estate experiences. It reinforces our mission to provide high-quality, value-for-money projects that contribute positively to the real estate market.”



“We are inspired by the innovation and leadership of the UAE that has inspired us to develop a business focused on innovation and I am happy that we have been recognized within the first six months of the launch of Dugasta Properties. This will go a long way in inspiring the others to chart the same course.”



Mr. Tauseef Khan relishes a moment of profound pride and accomplishment as news of the company's triumph at the Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 echoes throughout the real estate industry. With a visionary approach and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Mr. Khan has masterfully guided Dugasta Properties to new heights, solidifying its standing as a powerhouse in the dynamic real estate landscape of the UAE.



This recognition not only honours the accomplishments of the company, but also signifies a commitment to shaping a future where Dugasta Properties continues to redefine standards and exceed expectations in the realm of real estate.



About Dugasta Properties Development

Dugasta Properties Development is a Dubai-based promising real estate developer that is set to change the real estate market with its customer-centric approach. Founded by Mr Tauseef Khan, a business leader who champions sustainable development, carries more than three decades of professional property management services and property development legacy in the UAE.



Dugasta is working towards providing its clients with high-quality and value-for-money projects and hence is entering the market with confidence to fill an important gap in the real estate market – mid-market and affordable homes!



The company’s unique approach to business involves centering each development’s appeal on customer interests. Whether this means a plethora of investment options or easy payment plans, Dugasta Properties has a wide collection of services to offer for property buyers.







