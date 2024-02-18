(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Paris, France/Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 February, 2024: The Sciences Po Executive Education, a prestigious international research university in France and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, have launched their new Geopolitics and Business Environment in the MENA Region Executive Education Certificate programme with the goal of giving participants the necessary skills to help build a professional network that supports formulating and implementing business strategies, projects, and relations in the MENA region.



Since 2010, countries in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa, incl. Türkiye and Iran) region have been undergoing political and economic shifts paving the way to new development models. The Geopolitics and Business Environment in the MENA Region Executive Education Certificate programme will equip participants with the skills required to achieve their professional projects and gain insights into the transformations at play. It will specifically focus on the future landscape in this strategic region, including, but not limited to, understanding the geopolitical and security considerations of the region, adapting to the new economic order and understanding new emerging growth sectors resulting from economic diversification strategies, acquiring the tools and knowledge to launch and run a successful project or business venture and gaining critical insights into the MENA region’s socio-cultural and legal context.



Speaking on the announcement, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, said, “Harnessing the strategic collaboration between Sciences Po and AGDA, our Executive Education Certificate programme sets the stage for participants to not only understand but also actively participate in shaping the intricate business and geopolitical landscape of the MENA region. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to fostering diplomatic and business expertise, facilitating collaboration, and contributing to the region’s growth. Science Po’s traditions, knowledge and expertise are a perfect match for the Academy, and together, we will be able to develop and deliver tailor-made capacity-building programmes in both the UAE and France that are dedicated to expanding the diplomatic capabilities and knowledge of UAE public sector leaders and private sector managers and directors.”



Benoit Banchereau, the Director of Sciences Po Executive Education, stated: “Deciphering the MENA zone through the human and social sciences: this is the angle that AGDA and Sciences Po wanted to give to this training course to enable participants to better determine the strategic commercial stakes of this region.

The Academy offers us its expertise in diplomacy, as well as its essential regional roots. Sciences Po, which guarantees a wide range of profiles through its openness, and interdisciplinarity in its teaching, enriches the program with those two fundamental values. I am proud to extend our international mission with this program, which is so dear to us.”



The programme is a bespoke accredited certificate, divided into 4 modules over a minimum 10 days and is aimed at diplomats, public sector executives and directors of companies and institutions looking to develop their expert knowledge about a region where they work currently or plan to work and gain a specialised understanding of the economic challenges and opportunities. This executive education certificate, delivered by specialists and regional stakeholders recognised in their field, many of whom work in the MENA zone, will also allow participants to master specific practices in the region related to commercial and financial negotiations, project management, and financing/investing.



The programme will give the necessary skills and help build a professional network to support formulating and implementing business strategies, projects, and relations in the MENA region. By the end of the programme, professionals will be able to carry out detailed analysis of the region’s economic and political situation and challenges, understand the geopolitical shifts and regional security context, formulate and lead strategies for setting up operations and finding investment opportunities in the MENA region, understand and adapt to the prevailing social and cultural environments, apply solid knowledge of diversification strategies and new growth sectors, identify decision-making processes and mechanisms, foster a top-tier professional network and choose the most suitable partners, and establish and promote their own position and that of their organisation.









