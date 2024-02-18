7X launches commemorative stamp celebrating the 25th anniversary of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Dubai, 16 February, 2024: 7X, in partnership with the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity, launched a new commemorative stamp celebrating the 25th anniversary of the award’s inception, which underscores the valuable contributions it made to improve children’s skills across various fields. The stamp is designed to signify the award’s key role in encouraging creativity and innovation among children and the youth in the region. It further highlights EPG’s efforts to instil social and cultural responsibility and serves as a symbol of the Award’s dedication and growth throughout the years in its role of developing the knowledge of children and society.



The Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity has been committed to nurturing a creative culture and promoting constructive competition among children in various fields and activities. The key goal of the award is to encourage innovative and creative thinking among children from an early age, with a focus on instilling leadership values in them. The award seeks to raise the quality of services delivered by childcare institutions, in line with societal expectations and develop children’s skills in a cultured manner.



H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity to launch this commemorative stamp. The stamp serves as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for the unwavering dedication of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in nurturing the potential of children and guiding them towards a successful future. The issuance recognises the Award’s impact in fostering creativity among children and the youth in the region reflecting 7X’s commitment to societal and cultural responsibility. Additionally, it highlights our ongoing efforts to support the younger generation in their inventive pursuits, encouraging advanced vision within our community and spreading positive messages about the UAE’s diverse achievements.”





H.E. Amina Al Daboos, Executive Director of the Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity said: “As we commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity and 25 years of relentless efforts to enhance children’s creativity, we dedicate this commemorative stamp issuance to Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Award and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Through this initiative we would also like to express our gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Hind for her commitment towards supporting the Award and its progress. Furthermore, we appreciate the pioneering role of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for sponsoring the award and for her continued guidance over the years. We would also like to extend our gratitude towards Sheikha Amina bint Humaid Al Tayer, President of the Dubai Women’s Association, for her ongoing advocacy towards the award’s activities, and to all contributors who support the initiatives held in line with the awards. We thank 7X for launching this distinguished postal stamp to mark the Silver Jubilee of the Award.”





The Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity was launched by the Dubai Women’s Association in 1998, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum the President of the Award. The key objectives of the award are to promote tolerance, allegiance, and loyalty to the wise leadership of the UAE. Since its establishment, the award has played an active role across various fields, especially in advancing children’s intellect and culture by stimulating and fostering authenticity. Furthermore, the Award drives the efforts towards improving children’s imaginative skills, elevating the level of childhood creativity, nurturing resourceful individuals in our society, and promoting constructive competition across various fields and activities for children in the GCC region. The award has also been instrumental in elevating a positive environment that stimulates children’s creativity and ensures their active participation in various initiatives.



The new stamp joins 7X’s collection of postal editions, available across Emirates Post’s Customer Happiness Centres and online at









MENAFN18022024003685011158ID1107866175