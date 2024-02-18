Sharjah Airport Authority reveals plans to develop the Cargo Centre and enhance its logistics services

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) February 16, 2024: Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) showcased its major developments that are currently underway and planned for its Cargo Centre during the three-day Air Cargo India 2024 in Mumbai, India. The event was attended by delegates from leading international airports, airlines, air cargo companies, as well as representatives from international commercial aviation and air cargo service organisations.



As part of its participation in the event, SAA showcased the latest services and solutions available at Sharjah Airport’s Air Cargo Centre. Furthermore, it sought to engage in meetings with different air cargo companies, shipping agents, and other global logistics service providers. These meetings provided a platform for evaluating strategies to strengthen connections and promote cooperative efforts. They also allowed participants to share their experiences, opinions, and ideas with industry experts and decision-makers to improve air cargo operations, while also attracting more air cargo companies to Sharjah Airport.









