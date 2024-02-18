Bloomberg sweeps top spot in 2024 Dubai Bloomberg Square Mile Relay

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, 16 February 2024: The Bloomberg Square Mile Relay kicked off the 2024 race series Dubai yesterday, with Bloomberg claiming the top spot as the ‘fastest firm’ of the year with an accumulative team time of 1:04:34.1.



The global race, now in its third year, saw almost 100 teams from the biggest financial firms in Dubai complete ten, one mile (1.6km) laps in and around the iconic Gate Building at the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Bloomberg was closely followed by runners up Century Financial in second place, and JLL, third overall. Rasmala Investment finished as the Fastest Mixed Team. The fastest women’s team was Bloomberg.

The DIFC, serving as both the event venue and key sponsor, created a vibrant atmosphere of excitement and engagement, drawing enthusiastic participation from both runners and supporters. The race was organised in partnership with Trybworld and Promoseven Sports Marketing.



Giuseppe Netti, Regional Head of Middle East and Africa – Financial Products, Bloomberg L.P. said: “The Bloomberg Square Mile Relay is an exceptional event that brings together many members from Dubai’s business community. A huge congratulations to all the winners and participating teams for demonstrating that this race is about more than just competition, it’s a celebration of community, health, and wellbeing.



Beyond the competition, the race also serves as a platform for positive social impact. Through The Extra Mile initiative, which extends the event’s impact by supporting community needs, USD 30,000 was successfully raised for the UAE Food Bank, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and alleviating food waste.



The race embraced sustainable practices through Farm to Fork. All food and beverages served on-site were locally sourced, fostering transparency and supporting UAE farmers, in line with the event's commitment to environmental stewardship and community support.



As the headline sponsor, Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, has supported the event since it began in the heart of London’s business district in 2007, which now boasts a sporting calendar of 13 relay cities worldwide.





