SCC’s Education Committee visits House of Wisdom, discussing ways to boost Sharjah’s educational, cultural, media, & sports sectors

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, February 16, 2024

The Education, Youth, Culture, and Media Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has visited the House of Wisdom as part of their agenda for the first ordinary session of the 11th legislative term.

At the Sharjah-based House of Wisdom, the committee held its regular meeting to further its mission of developing key performance indicators for enhancing the Emirate’s educational, cultural, media, and sports sectors.

Led by Sheikha Ali Al Naqbi, the Chairperson of the Committee, the delegation included committee members Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Naqbi, Rapporteur of the Committee, along with Kaltham Saif Al Tunaiji, Sheikha Khalfan Al Dhanine Al Naqbi, and Moza Moaded bin Huwaiden. Representing the General Secretariat of the Council were Huda Al Hammadi, Secretary of the Committee, and Islam Al Shewi, media expert.

Upon arrival, the committee explored the House of Wisdom, which has become beacon for future library models worldwide. Exploring the vast corridors and perusing the exhibition "Takween: Science and Creativity," the committee was immersed in a collection of rare Islamic manuscripts, showcasing the profound contributions of ancient Muslim scholars across disciplines like astronomy, medicine, engineering, mathematics, and zoology.

The delegation also took a tour of the expansive library housed within the premises, which contains a plethora of literary, cultural, and knowledge-based resources. Throughout the visit, the committee gained insights into the multifaceted roles of the House of Wisdom, which serves as a hub for innovative reading experiences, knowledge dissemination, and societal interactions transcending age and nationality boundaries.





The committee commended the House of Wisdom for its pivotal role in cultivating new dimensions of cultural and knowledge activities, as well as its efforts in promoting reading to realize the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It emphasized the significance of the city becoming a nurturing hub for culture and knowledge under his leadership while fostering entities that champion intergenerational reading habits.

Additioanlly, the committee convened a meeting at the House of Wisdom to discuss its plans and visions aimed at bolstering Sharjah's cultural and educational landscape. Emphasizing its commitment to supporting these endeavors, the committee reaffirmed that it’s in touch with many national universities and is focusing on educational, heritage, and sports initiatives.

During the meeting, the committee sanctioned a visit to entities affiliated with the Rubu' Qarn for creating future leaders and innovators, including Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Children Foundation, scheduled for the next week to learn about their efforts and programmes.





MENAFN18022024006976014991ID1107866163