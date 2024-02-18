GCC Stock Markets React to Company Earnings, Energy Prices

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Please find today's market analysis on behalf of Ahmad Awni, Head of NCM Marketing Department. Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information.

Most GCC stock markets extended some gains in reaction to corporate earnings but continued to see some risks in the developments in energy markets and geopolitical conditions.

The Saudi stock market was positive today, continuing its bullish trend toward the August 2022 peak. The market's momentum over the past four days has been led by Aramco, buoyed by OPEC's optimistic outlook on oil demand for this year and beyond. Additionally, Americana shares surged today following the announcement of a dividend distribution, despite a drop in profits for Q4. The Saudi stock market could maintain its bullish momentum, supported by corporate earnings.

The Dubai stock market remained on a positive course but stayed below its previous peak and reacted to corporate earnings results. Union Properties saw a significant rise after reporting an increase in net profits while Tabreed's annual profits declined. The Dubai stock market remained at a pivotal point, potentially ready to break out and continue its strong bullish trend.

The Abu Dhabi stock market was mostly unchanged and saw new corporate earnings reports. Adnoc Logistics & Services reported an 89% surge in Q4 profits due to growth in its logistics business, further boosted by a dividend distribution announcement. Abu Dhabi Ports experienced a decline, with annual profits down by 13% and Q4 profits by 76%. The Abu Dhabi market was also influenced by lower oil prices in the last two sessions, while the general outlook could remain bearish.

