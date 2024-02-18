GCC Stocks Close Week Higher

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Please find today's market analysis on behalf of Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com. Please don't hesitate to get in touch if you require any further information.

GCC stock markets saw mixed performances this week as traders reacted to company earnings, energy volatility, and geopolitical tensions.

The Dubai stock market hit a resistance after a week of gains. The main index was able to recover all the losses recorded during the previous week and could accumulate more gains thanks to strong local fundamentals and an optimistic sentiment. However, some risks could remain as geopolitical tensions in the region remain.

The Abu Dhabi stock market saw a more volatile performance this week and remained exposed to the uncertainty in oil markets. Traders reacted to company earnings as well and could continue to see some risks. Stronger oil prices could help support a bigger rebound.

The Saudi stock market closed a second consecutive week of gains after its decline toward the end of January and was able to surpass its previous peaks this year. Investors could continue to monitor developments in the region and in oil markets for risks. However, the market could continue to benefit from an optimistic sentiment and strong investors’ appetite.

The Qatari stock market saw a positive performance this week, rebounding to a certain extent after several weeks of declines. The market could continue to see risks of price corrections as energy prices remain volatile.

Best Regards,







MENAFN18022024006667014463ID1107866158