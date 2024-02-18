Jeep® Brand Introduces New 2024 Wrangler in the United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2024: The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most off-road capable and recognized SUV in the world, is arriving to the United Arab Emirates with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. Featuring the highly anticipated introduction of the new 2.0L Turbo engine on Sport and Sahara trims, this model ensures greater torque, efficiency, and accelerated performance, setting a new standard in powertrain technology for the Wrangler lineup.



The latest evolution of the iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.



For the new model, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring standard 12-way power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.



The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand, since its introduction, selling five million Wranglers around the world, setting new levels of 4x4 capability with each new generation.



Building on its legacy of freedom and adventure, the new Wrangler is a testament to its loyal enthusiast fan base.



Rakesh Nair, Managing Director at Stellantis Middle East & Africa said, “The 2024 Jeep Wrangler not only elevates the iconic Wrangler legacy but also brings unmatched capability, cutting-edge technology, and advanced safety features to our passionate and adventurous community. This latest evolution stays true to the Wrangler formula, providing enthusiasts with the freedom to conquer any terrain and embark on extraordinary journeys. It’s not just an SUV; it’s a symbol of limitless possibilities and unrivaled off-road prowess.”



Advanced propulsion systems combine power and efficiency

Propelling the Jeep experience forward, the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, equipped with engine stop-start (ESS), commands an impressive 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque while seamlessly integrating with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. This powerhouse is distinguished by a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger featuring an electronically actuated waste gate, ensuring exceptional responsiveness and performance. With the turbo strategically mounted directly to the cylinder head for enhanced durability, and a dedicated cooling circuit effectively regulating the temperature of the intake air, throttle body, and turbocharger, the 2.0-liter l-4 engine stands as a testament to innovation within the Jeep lineup.

Continuing the legacy of performance, the 3.6L engine will remain the driving force for the Wrangler Rubicon 2024 model, ensuring its robust capabilities. Simultaneously, a new powertrain option is introduced for the Sport and Sahara models, adding another layer of versatility to the iconic Wrangler experience.



Legendary go-anywhere 4x4 capability: Most capable SUV ever without compromise



• Uncompromising approach, departure and breakover angles and ground clearance for the highest spec:

o Approach angle: up to 36.6 degrees

o Breakover angle: up to 21.4 degrees

o Departure angle: up to 31.8 degrees

o Ground clearance: up to 253 mm

Every Wrangler model’s Trail Rated badge reflects an unmatched specification list that includes Dana solid front and rear axles, two-speed transfer case, traction control, tow hooks, four-wheel disc brakes, skid plates and an available 35” tire on Rubicon and 392. The new 2024 Wrangler continues to raise the bar with the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models.

Now, Wrangler customers can get full-float axles, typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks, straight from the factory. Wrangler Rubicon’s first full-float rear axle design consists of a wheel hub assembly that is separate from the axle shaft, with a spindle bolted to the axle tube that supports the wheel hub via a pair of wheel bearings. By using a full-float axle design, the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft itself. Thus, the axle shaft is subjected only to torsional loads, with its sole function being to transmit power to the wheel hub. This makes the axle stronger and more robust.

Legendary capability for Wrangler Rubicon comes from a full list of off-road features, including:

• First Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle

• Rock-Trac part-time transfer case with 4:1 4LO ratio

• Electronic front sway-bar disconnect

• Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers

• XTREME RECON 35" TIRE PACKAGE

Proven body-on-frame design is the foundation for legendary Jeep capability

Using a body-on-frame design and featuring a finely engineered five-link suspension system, the new 2024 Wrangler delivers unrivaled capability, refined on-road dynamics and advanced safety features.

To protect critical vehicle components while on the trail, including the fuel tank, transfer case and automatic transmission oil pan, Wrangler features four skid plates.

The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the doors, door hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame and magnesium swing gate, helps reduce weight and boost fuel economy.

For 2024, Wrangler continues to use the proven five-link coil suspension setup. Wrangler’s front suspension features two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal control and a cross car track bar for lateral axle control.

The five-link rear suspension features a similar layout to the front suspension, with two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal axle control, and a track bar for lateral axle control.

The front and rear full-width high-strength steel track bars are positioned to control lateral movement of the axle with minimal angle change during suspension travel.



The shocks are tuned for optimum balance between on-road handling and legendary off-road capability, delivering ideal ride comfort, body-roll control, and dynamic handling.

On Wrangler Rubicon models, an electronic front sway-bar disconnect is featured to provide additional wheel travel when the terrain calls for it.

More than 85 available advanced safety and security features

Safety and security were paramount in the development of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which offers more than 85 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard on all models for 2024 are first- and second-row side curtain airbags, which complement standard driver and passenger front airbags and front seat-mounted driver and passenger side airbags. Additionally, the 2024 model year brings an upgrade to the safety specifications with the inclusion of Automatic Emergency Braking, further enhancing the Wrangler’s commitment to driver and passenger protection.

For the 2024 model year, Wrangler features second-row outboard seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, as well as structural improvements for side-impact performance

List of standard ADAS (advanced driver’s assistance system) includes Forward collision warning and advanced cruise control with stop, blind spot detection with rear cross-path. ParkSense front and rear park-assist system come standard on all price classes, while Sport and Sahara features a ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines and Rubicon features the offroad camera with front and rear view. Traction control and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation come standard on all models.

Iconic Jeep Wrangler design: new grille, wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options

The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues. The 2024 Wrangler’s iconic seven-slot grille wears an updated look with black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels, and body-color surround (platinum silver slots and bezels on Sahara). Slimmer both visually and literally, the new grille’s black textured vertical slots improve cooling.

A new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield replaces the previous steel mast antenna, streamlining Wrangler’s appearance and eliminating brush or tree limb snags on the trail.

Multiple open-air freedom options, including two available standard hardtops (black and body color), Sunrider for Hardtop, and dual-door group with half doors, mean there are multiple door, top and windshield combinations so Wrangler customers can customize their off-road adventure to their specific needs.

Wrangler is also available in 10 eye-catching exterior colors, including: Anvil (NEW), Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Bright White and Black.

Authentic interior design boasts premium features and technology

The new Wrangler’s refined interior is loaded with premium features and technology along with Jeep functionality and versatility. The heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that complements the horizontal dashboard design. A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces, in fabric or polyurethane, with contrast accent stitching. New AMPS bracket provisions are now featured on top of the dash.

Standard on all models is improved hands-free voice recognition, which now uses microphone array technology. On Rubicon and Sahara, a standard premium cabin package adds acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam in the windshield header, front cowl, and B-pillars for a quieter ride.

An all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen – the most advanced and largest display ever offered on Wrangler – houses the fifth-generation award-winning Uconnect 5 system and sits prominently atop the center stack, right above the new slim rectangular inboard air vent. The outboard air vents retain their signature circular shape.

Uconnect 5 delivers operating speeds that are five times faster when compared to the previous generation. By using an Android operating system and over-the-air (OTA) updates, Uconnect 5 brings flexibility that will allow the system to continuously evolve to offer new content, features and services.



The new Wrangler’s Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

• 12.3-inch digital touchscreen (NEW)

• Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (NEW)

• Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

• Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation (NEW)

• Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (NEW)

The new Wrangler is well-equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with standard dual USB Type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. The Wrangler delivers a total of up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports for both rows. Standard 12-volt accessory outlets are located throughout the new Wrangler and a 230-volt AC outlet is available to power select home electronics.

The new standard = more standard equipment

For 2024, the Wrangler lineup boasts more standard equipment across the model lineup, including:

Sahara

• New 18’’ wheel design

• 12.3-inch touchscreen radio

• Body color hard top

• LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

• McKinley leather trimmed seats

• Heated front seats and steering wheel

• Power 12-way adjustable front seats

• 9-speaker Alpine Premium Audio

• Keyless Go and Passive Entry

• Rear backup camera

• Rear parking sensors

• Gorilla Glass

• Security Alarm

Rubicon 4-Door

• XTREME RECON 35" TIRE PACKAGE12.3-inch touchscreen radio

• Black hard top

• LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

• Nappa seats with leather inserts

• Heated front seats and steering wheel

• Power 12-way adjustable front seats

• 9-speaker Alpine Premium Audio

• Keyless Go and Passive Entry

• Offroad camera

• Rear parking sensors

• Gorilla Glass

• Security Alarm

• Black tubular side steps

• Auxiliary switches

• Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle

• Sway bar disconnection



Sport

• LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

• 12.3-inch touchscreen radio

• Adaptive cruise control

• Forward collision warning

• Gorilla glass windshield

• 2.72:1 Selec-Trac Full Time 4wd Sys

• Black 3-Piece Hard Top

• Air Conditioning W/Auto Temp Control

• Parksense Rear Park Assist System



Starting Price:

2Door

• 2.0L Sport – AED 192,499

• 3.6L Rubicon – AED 259,999

4Door

• 2.0L Sport – AED 207,499

• 2.0L Sahara City – AED 259,999

• 3.6L Rubicon – AED 289,999

• 6.4L Rubicon 392 – AED 399,999







MENAFN18022024006689014967ID1107866149