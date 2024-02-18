IFS and Microsoft to showcase innovative AI solutions for telecom operators at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2024: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that for the second consecutive year it will be joining Mobile World Congress Barcelona taking place 26 – 29 of February at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain. IFS will showcase the unique value that their IFS.ai solutions built on Azure deliver to telco operators, helping support these organizations’ network transformations, monetization of 5G services, and leveraging of industrial AI.

MWC Barcelona also gives IFS the chance to promote its launch of IFS.ai, the backbone of the company’s industry-leading ERP, EAM, Asset Performance Management (APM), and Service Management (FSM and ITSM) solutions. IFS.ai also delivers a built-in AI engine that combines simulation, optimization and anomaly detection to drive the efficiency of an operator’s people, assets, and workflows.

Markus Persson, IFS’ global industry director for telecommunications, and IFS’ newly-appointed Chief Information Officer Belinda Finch, will be present at the event. Belinda Finch was most recently the CIO at Three UK, with previous executive experience at Centrica Group PLC and also as Transformation and Digital Director at Vodafone. Belinda’s leadership values have been recognized with accolades such as MVNO’s World Congress Woman of the Year Award 2023.

During the event, the IFS team will be available to meet at the Microsoft booth 3H30 located in Hall 3. In the booth, they will showcase the latest functionality available in IFS.ai and Azure, which helps operators monetize the capabilities of 5G, accelerate service innovation, achieve sustainability goals, and optimize asset maintenance and field workers.



While IFS has helped large telecom brands such as Ericsson, Proximus and STC to drive digital transformation for years, their recent customer rollouts substantiate IFS’ unique value for operators. Their latest proof point comes from Tele2, the leading Swedish integrated telecommunications services provider, who is implementing IFS Cloud to simplify processes across its operations, drive continuous automation, and enhance its 5G offering.





Commenting on the event, Persson said, “To stay ahead of the competition, operators will need to invest in upgrading their network infrastructure, expanding their service portfolio, and developing new business models. But perhaps the most pressing challenge is the necessary competence shift, which is forcing companies to find and develop new workers—from a limited resource pool—who can leverage data analytics and AI. This is where IFS’s built-in AI engine can greatly accelerate an operator’s time to value. We have taken the time to understand our data and apply intelligence to it, enabling us to deliver telecom industry-specific AI uses cases that are ready to deploy from our solutions.”



Finch commented by sharing, “Most operators have completed their first wave of digital transformation over the last few years but are recognising that this isn’t the end. The increasing importance of being able to take advantage of new technology quickly and roll out new products and services utilising this new technology is what every CIO is now prioritising. IFS provides enterprise platforms that can be implemented quickly to take advantage of this new technology, enabling operators to respond to the ever-changing market dynamics in a very agile way. ”





