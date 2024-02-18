IQ-Test-Global Launches And Ensures Accurate Online IQ Tests

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Gent, Belgium, September 30, 2023 – Offline tests have long been relegated to history. This is not a bad thing because without history, we wouldn't have the present. However, time is moving forward, and in the era of digitalization, everyone is trying to make their way onto the internet. IQ Global Test is no exception. The project has been receiving positive reviews about its good and user-friendly design for several years now. But what people may not realize is that the website's design is just the tip of the iceberg of what's happening behind the scenes.

Why can an online IQ test be accurate?

The Global Testing team consistently turns to the literature to find the best practices for calculating an accurate IQ score. Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) and Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) are cutting-edge methods they employ. This significantly sets this project apart from others. Some do not take into account the experience of previous users and simply tally the scores you've achieved. Others take a more serious approach and use Raven's Progressive Matrices. IQ Global Test utilizes combined matrices with biases, where both the correctness of the answer and the response time are considered. A unique formula is applied here, and within a month, the average IQ of all users fluctuates between 99 and 101, more often trending upwards.

This is normal since numerous studies have shown that the average IQ of the global population has been increasing over the last 50 years. However, based on specific algorithms, the IQ of the next user is calculated using data from approximately a million previous participants.

What are the advantages of the online IQ-Global-Test?

The company has been studying intelligence for several years now. They gather data that you can voluntarily provide after taking the test. This data is verified through a payment for a cup of coffee.



They provide detailed analytics on average IQ scores across different categories.

They work with companies, offering them a corporate portal for their employees to take tests. They also provide grants to educational institutions, although the conditions are not currently described on the website, as indicated by a review from one of the schools in Ireland.

These are the specific advantages of IGT. When it comes to online tests, they offer the following benefits:



Quick completion

Instant results The opportunity to compete with friends.

If you have any questions regarding commercial collaboration or grants, you can contact the company via email.





Contact Person: Olivia Hatchvell

Company: IQ Global Test

Website:

Address: Eikstraat 59, 9041 Gent, Belgium