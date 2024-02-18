SBF's Influence? Hairyplotterftx Emerges As SBF's Trial Looms Large

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) HairyPlotterFTX is a tax-free meme coin project gaining prominence during SBF's trial in the crypto world.

New York, NY – In the enchanting world of cryptocurrency, where innovation meets whimsy, a new project has emerged to cast a spell of excitement among crypto enthusiasts. HairyPlotterFTX is the name, and it brings together the enchantment of Hogwarts with the power of FTX exchange. With its unique approach to meme coins, HairyPlotterFTX is making waves in the crypto universe.

HairyPlotterFTX invites you to embark on a magical journey through the world of crypto memes. Forget about Pepe and the dogs; it's time for Hairy Plotter to take the throne as the most memeable meme coin in existence.

Unveiling the Magical Launch

HairyPlotterFTX made a stealthy entrance into the crypto world, surprising everyone with its rapid ascent, soaring to a staggering $4.5 million market cap within a few hours of its launch. Liquidity is a top priority, and to ensure this, liquidity has been locked for an astonishing 115 years! This commitment to long-term stability mirrors the potential fate of a well-known figure in the crypto world, SBF, who might be facing up to 115 years in prison.

Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, enhancing security and trust in the project. The Dextools socials have been updated, and the Shield bot is active, providing an extra layer of protection. HairyPlotterFTX is not just making waves; it's trending on both Buybot and Safeguard, further solidifying its presence in the crypto landscape. The project is also in the process of applying for listings on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, signaling its determination to be recognized as a significant player in the crypto space.

No Taxes, No Bullshit: An Even Playing Field for All

One of the key features that sets HairyPlotterFTX apart is its commitment to a fair and transparent ecosystem. Unlike many other crypto projects, HairyPlotterFTX had no presale, ensuring that everyone starts on an even playing field. But that's not all – HairyPlotterFTX takes the concept of“no taxes” to a whole new level. Holders of $FTX tokens can keep 100% of their gains, with ZERO taxes! This commitment to minimizing financial burdens is a testament to the project's dedication to its community.

Exciting Developments Await

In an intriguing turn of events, rumors circulate that HairyPlotterFTX's inspiration may stem from Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF) notorious aversion to taxes. As SBF's trial approaches, HairyPlotterFTX takes center stage in the crypto universe, adding intrigue and excitement to the legal proceedings.

Token Metrics and Transparency

HairyPlotterFTX maintains a high level of transparency in its tokenomics. The total supply of $FTX tokens is capped at 10,000,000,000. A significant 90% of these tokens were sent to the liquidity pool, with LP tokens subsequently burnt, and the contract was renounced to ensure the project's commitment to decentralization. The remaining 10% of the supply is held in a multi-sig wallet, to be used exclusively for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. This wallet is easily trackable with the ENS name“ftxrecovery,” further enhancing transparency for the community.

Join the Magical Journey

Embark on a whimsical journey with HairyPlotterFTX! Explore the mystical world where crypto meets magic, and where gains are maximized, taxes are eliminated, and security is paramount. Visit the official website at and stay updated by following the project on Twitter at and joining the Telegram community at .

About HairyPlotterFTX

HairyPlotterFTX is a magical crypto meme project that combines the enchantment of Hogwarts with the power of the FTX exchange. With a commitment to transparency, fairness, and a touch of whimsy, HairyPlotterFTX invites crypto enthusiasts to join its enchanting journey through the world of memes.

Disclaimer:

It is imperative to note that the $FTX coin maintains no affiliation with Sam Bankman or FTX. This token serves as a tribute to a beloved meme, and its value is purely entertainment-driven. $FTX is a meme coin devoid of intrinsic value or anticipated financial returns. There exists no formal team or predefined roadmap; it exists solely for amusement. The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.