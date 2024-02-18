CASECO Launches Iphone 15 Case Collection For The NEW Iphone 15 Line: The Most Versatile & Stylish Phone Cases In The Market

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Toronto, Canada, October 4, 2023 – Caseco, a Canadian Eco-Friendly Brand specializing in fashionable yet sustainable tech accessories, has revealed its new line of cases for iPhone 15 that combine Protection, functionality, and style for the latest Apple device. Their collection includes Vegan Leather Wallet Cases, Kickstand Cases, and Grip Cases, each with unique features and benefits.

Caseco's cases are for millennials and Gen Z, allowing them to express their values & personality while supporting charitable causes. With a variety of eye-catching designs, there's something for every taste and mood, from floral prints to checkerboards and more.

So what are you waiting for? Check out Caseco's new line of iPhone 15 cases , iPhone 15 Plus cases , iPhone 15 Pro cases , iPhone 15 Pro Max cases now.

Here are some of the features and benefits of their fantastic collection:

Wallet Cases : These are made from premium vegan leather that looks chic without harming animals. They have clever card slots holding up to 5-8 cards, cash, and coins. They also have anti-RFID and anti-EMF Protection that blocks unwanted signals from your cards and phone. And the best part? They are compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging. No need to remove your case to power up your phone.







Kickstand Cases : These rugged cases feature a versatile built-in metal kickstand for hands-free viewing, alongside protective raised edges and corner bumpers to shield your screen and camera. Crafted from shock-absorbing TPU and sturdy polycarbonate, they provide superior durability and drop protection.







Grip Cases : These are for butterfingers who often drop their phones. They have a textured grip on the side that prevents slips and falls and a removable finger ring that provides a comfortable and secure hold on your phone. They also have a 2mm raised lip and camera rings that protect your phone from dents and dings.







Other Specs on their iPhone 15 cases include:



Strongest built-in N52 magnets that work with MagSafe

10 ft drop protection

2mm raised lip for camera and screen protection

Clicky Buttons & Textured Grip For Butterfingers

Scratch-Resistant & Anti-Microbial ECO-FRIENDLY PACKAGING – They use 100% recyclable paper-based material and soy-based ink.

More Protection, More Style While Saving Your Wallet

Caseco's iPhone 15 Cases (retailing for USD 55 and up) are scratch-resistant, shock-proof, and 5x military-grade. They can survive 130 drops from 10ft.

And if that's not enough, Caseco also has a range of accessories for your iPhone 15, including Privacy Screen Protector, Glass Screen Protector, Camera Lens Protector, Wireless Chargers, Charging Pads, Wallets, and Mounts, all MagSafe compatible to enhance your phone experience.

About :

At Caseco, the mantra is all about being“fashionably unstoppable and Earth-approved.” What sets them apart is their dedication to both style and sustainability. Their accessories are crafted from durable, recyclable materials, catering to eco-conscious consumers, and offering a unique fusion of fashion and environmental responsibility..

For more information on the collection and CASECO products, please visit and make sure to follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .





