Brandingbyexperts Releases Comprehensive Guide: Achieving Weight Loss While Maintaining Exercise Training”

Hyderabad, India, October 6, 2023 – “Is there anything wrong on what I am doing?”

You have made your decision that in summer you are going to be the attraction of the beach and it is the first time you are going so systematically and with such consistency to your training sessions (at the gym or anywhere else)....but the scale insists not to move lower even by one gram.

What is wrong?

Why I do not lose weight?

Normally, you were expecting to have lost at least 3 kilos, and instead of that the scale seems to stay at the same figure ....and your self confidence goes away. What are doing wrong and you do not lose kilos?

The nutrition experts seem to be reassuring since they characterize it as a very frequent phenomenon among people in training! It may happen to any person and at any moment of its course. In fact, according to the experts, sometimes not only there is no reduction of the weight on the person in training, but on the contrary, an increase is observed, something terrifying which drives the person to a desperate situation and it leads it to quit the effort!

It is not the fat they are the muscles!

In most of these cases there is no reason to worry about and mainly no reason for feeling desperate! The persons trained systematically, tend at a certain moment to show an increase of their body weight! This increase is not due to fat (which is increasingly reduced because of the training) but dur to an increase of their muscle mass.

The other“secrets” which do not let you become slimmer....

Νο.1: Very early morning training

The very early morning training is very popular but it consumes large amounts of energy. This results to a reduced performance at your work during the day and to be capable of being efficient to consume extra amounts of food to cover the energy you need and will fight the weakness and fatigue you feel! The result? More calories....

SOLUTION: I p[refer my training to come after my work (but not before the sleep)

Νο.3: I pay too much attention on calories

Sometimes the crazy counting of calories (calories you burn, food calories and exercise calories), may lead you to opposite from the desired results, that is, to an increase instead of reduction of the body weight!

SOLUTION: Eat regularly and healthy, with no exaggerations!

Νο.4: I take my weight every day

This might lead to erroneous conclusions, since in just one night you may show 1-2 kilos heavier on the scale. Many foods may have led your body to a liquid retention, resulting to have your scale showing 1 to 2 kilos more.

SOLUTION: I weigh myself once a week and keep notes of my weight course!





