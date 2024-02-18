Sheepy Introduces Mass Payouts Feature

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Vilnius, Lithuania, October 9, 2023 – Sheepy is proud to unveil its mass payouts feature. Mass payouts through Sheepy's API streamline the process of disbursing crypto to multiple recipients, making it an invaluable tool for businesses, organizations, and platforms seeking to automate and simplify their payment operations. Whether it's rewarding affiliates or compensating freelancers Sheepy's mass payouts feature offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility.

Key advantages:

Efficiency and Speed: Businesses can effortlessly send payments to multiple recipients with a single API call, eliminating the need for manual processing and reducing administrative overhead.Customization: Sheepy's API enables businesses to tailor mass payouts to their specific needs, from setting payment schedules to customizing payment methods.Real-time Notifications: Businesses receive instant notifications when payments are successfully processed.Scalability: Sheepy's mass payouts feature is designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, whether you're managing a few payments or thousands.

“The mass payouts feature is a testament to our relentless drive to stay at the forefront of crypto payment solutions,” said Nikita Soshnikov, director at Sheepy.“Our API-driven approach ensures that businesses have the tools they need to efficiently manage and distribute crypto assets to multiple recipients, ultimately saving time and resources.”

For more information about Sheepy and its mass payouts feature, please visit the landing page or contact our team .

