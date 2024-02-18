Tech Roadies Explains How Apple Pay Works For Seamless Mobile Payments

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) San Diego, CA, United States, October 9, 2023 – Paying with a mobile device is as simple as tapping a button and holding it near a contactless reader. With Apple Pay, you can make purchases without worrying about your cash or credit card details getting into the wrong hands. Does dollar tree take apple pay at all of its store locations. It has the technology to accept Visa, mastercard and google pay with a simple tap.

If you are a user of Apple products, it is worth considering Apple Pay as a convenient and secure payment method. Let's delve into the workings of Apple Pay to provide you with a well-researched understanding, letting you decide whether it is a suitable option for you.

Apple Pay is a digital wallet service first released in 2013 only in the US. It is now available in more than 50 countries and regions worldwide. Numerous prominent retailers widely accept it, and most modern point-of-sale terminals are equipped to handle tap-to-pay transactions.

Apple Pay service allows users to make secure payments using their Apple devices. It is available on various Apple devices, including iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, and iPads. With this service, customers can make in-store or online purchases utilizing near-field communication (NFC) using iOS apps. You don't need to download a new app to use it.

To use Apple Pay, you just have to add your credit, debit, or prepaid card to the Wallet app on your device. Then, you can use it to buy things like usual and still get rewards from your credit card, like cash back and points.

How Apple Pay works

Apple Pay is a mobile payment service offered by Apple that utilizes the near-field communication (NFC) chip in iPhones. This technology enables wireless communication between the iPhone and point-of-sale systems, allowing for contactless payments, commonly known as“tap-to-pay” transactions.

Tap-to-pay transactions, known as contactless payments, have gained significant popularity among customers and retailers. This payment method allows users to make purchases by tapping their payment card or mobile device on a contactless-enabled payment terminal.

According to several suppliers, tap-to-pay transactions are reported to be significantly faster than traditional payment methods, potentially reducing transaction times by up to two times.

When purchasers want to buy something using Apple Pay, they double-click the side button on some iPhones or the Home Button on others. Once they've chosen their preferred card, the purchaser must bring their device close to a point-of-sale terminal. The device will transmit essential information to the terminal, including the device ID and a tokenized card number.

The purchaser typically uses Face ID or Touch ID to authorize the transaction. Importantly, the buyer's card details are never disclosed to the merchant, as the original card number isn't stored on the device in the first place.

Apple Pay employs an EMV-based payment method, similar to the integrated circuit chips found in credit and debit cards. EMV is a technical standard designed to enhance security and protect buyers from fraud, thwarting traditional cloning methods that made it easy to copy magnetic-stripe cards.

You can add up to eight cards if you have an older iPhone. But you can add up to twelve cards if you have an iPhone 8 or newer. If you want to use Apple Pay on multiple devices, you must add each card to each device.

Once you've set up a card on a device and it's been checked by the bank, you can easily add the same card to another device without going through all the steps again.

You can put your cards into your device in a few ways:



Typing in the card details.

Scanning the card with your device's camera. Use the card issuer's app if they allow it.

In some countries, you can add cards to your Wallet, like store cards, boarding passes, movie tickets, coupons, rewards cards, transit cards, and student ID cards. Using these cards is like a regular credit or debit card.

Transit and student ID cards will still work on your device even if your battery is dead, so you can always use them when necessary.

Many people get Apple Wallet and Apple Pay mixed up. Here is a well-researched definition of the two words to help you understand their differences.

Apple Pay is a widely recognized and trusted digital payment service offered by Apple Inc. It provides users with a safe and secure way to make purchases in apps and physical stores, as well as on the web.

Apple Wallet is like a digital pocket where you keep your debit and credit cards to use them with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is an innovative mobile payment service that allows users to purchase using their mobile devices and bank accounts in a few simple steps. Apple Pay incorporates various security features to ensure the safety of your cards and personal data. Additionally, Apple does not charge fees for the core services Apple Pay provides. Hence, you can enjoy this feature for free at any time of the day without any problem.

