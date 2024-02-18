Content Creator Templates Introducing Affordable Video Editing Assets For Content Creators

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Los Angeles, California, USA, October 10, 2023 – Content Creator Templates, a new online marketplace, is thrilled to announce the launch of their library of thousands of ready-to-download video editing templates to help content creators elevate their videos.







Founded by three content creators, Content Creator Templates provides creators access to an affordable library of templates to save time and frustration finding assets like motion graphics, lower thirds, overlays, transitions and more.

“As content creators ourselves, we know first-hand how time consuming it can be sourcing and creating assets from scratch for every video,” said co-founder Paul Xavier.“Our goal with Content Creator Templates is to provide an all-in-one resource for creators to instantly access thousands of editable templates to use in their videos.”

The founders of ContentCreator , Paul Xavier & Anthony Gallo, who created the best beginner filmmaking course“14 day filmmakers”, which has taught 100,000 people content creation skills, have just released their newest project: ContentCreatorTemplates

The Content Creator Templates library features a wide selection of products designed specifically for use in popular editing software like Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve. Categories currently include:



Motion Graphics Templates

Lower Thirds

LUTs

Overlays

Backgrounds

Transitions

Logo Animations Sound Effects

Templates are optimized for quick customization and drag-and-drop workflow efficiency. Creators can customize colors, text, and more to fit their brand and content style.

The assets are offered via an affordable subscription model starting at just $15/month. This grants unlimited downloads and commercial use so creators can use the templates in client work and monetized content worry-free.

“Our goal is to provide creators an ever-growing library of templates for a simple monthly fee, rather than a-la-carte purchases which can quickly get expensive,” said Xavier.“This subscription model makes professional templates accessible for creators at any budget or skill level.”

As part of Content Creator Template's commitment to the creator community, they'll soon launch a marketplace where creators can contribute and sell their own custom assets.

“We want to build Content Creator Templates into an ecosystem where creators support creators,” said Xavier.“Enabling creators to monetize their template design skills is an important part of that mission.”

The team at Content Creator Templates is dedicated to providing best-in-class assets paired with excellent customer support. Users can expect new templates added regularly based on community demand and design trends.





